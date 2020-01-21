Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Charles City man gets consecutive sentences for child sex crimes

Shane Davis
Shane Davis

Entered an Alford plea to accept punishment.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is going to prison for two child sex crimes.

Shane Michael Davis, 40 of Charles City, entered an Alford plea to lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. He was accused in October 2019 of having sexual contact with two children in July or August of 2019.

On Tuesday, Davis was given up to five years in prison for the lascivious acts and up to two years for the indecent contact. The sentences will be served consecutively for a maximum of seven years. After his release from prison, Davis will have to sign up on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry

An Alford plea means Davis is not admitting guilty but accepts he could be convicted at trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New information about lead exposure

Image

Plates to support law enforcement

Image

Minnesota needs Caucus Takers

Image

Iowans going to National March for Life

Image

New MN Emergency Operations Center

Image

Warm Winter Welcome for UMR Students

Image

Park the Phone Campaign

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21

Image

Gym Renovation

Image

Student Speaks About Disability

Community Events