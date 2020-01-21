Charles City man gets consecutive sentences for child sex crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is going to prison for two child sex crimes.

Shane Michael Davis, 40 of Charles City, entered an Alford plea to lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child. He was accused in October 2019 of having sexual contact with two children in July or August of 2019.

On Tuesday, Davis was given up to five years in prison for the lascivious acts and up to two years for the indecent contact. The sentences will be served consecutively for a maximum of seven years. After his release from prison, Davis will have to sign up on the Iowa Sex Offender Registry

An Alford plea means Davis is not admitting guilty but accepts he could be convicted at trial.