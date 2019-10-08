Clear
Charles City man gets 25 year sentence for dealing meth

Was caught twice with significant amounts of drugs and cash.

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is going to federal prison for dealing meth.

Alonzo Henderson, 45, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He confessed to having over 500 grams of meth and $65,500 in cash in December 2017 and that over 5.5 kilograms of meth and $107,572 in drug proceeds were found at his home in May 2018.

Henderson has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, where there is no parole.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Emily K. Nydle and Justin Lightfoot and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, the Waterloo Police Department, and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Community Events