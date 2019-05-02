Clear

Charles City man found guilty for failing to register as a sex offender

Doug Lindaman

A man who was found guilty of sexual abuse and once ran for school board in Charles City has been found guilty of another crime.

Jurors this week found Doug Lindaman, 63, of Charles City, guilty of failing to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested July 23, 2018, for failing to register as a sex offender after receiving notices from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and the state DCI.

Earlier in 2018, he was found guilty of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. He had been found guilty once before but that conviction was overturned by the Iowa Supreme Court and a second trial in Franklin County ended in a mistrial. A third trial was then held in Cerro Gordo County.

He was sentenced to up to two years in prison for the sexual abuse and was ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

