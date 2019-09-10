Clear

Charles City man facing multiple drug charges

Arrested Monday morning on outstanding warrant.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 10:13 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of dealing marijuana was jailed Monday morning.

Bernard Lane, 60 of Charles City, was picked up on an outstanding warrant around 8:47 am in the 700 block of 11th Street in Charles City. He's facing three counts of unlawfully selling a controlled substance.

Court documents state Lane sold marijuana to someone cooperating with law enforcement on January 19, February 16, and February 22. Charges were filed against Lane on July 24 after the state lab in Ankeny confirmed the leafy green substance was marijuana. Authorities say all of the sales happened at Lane's apartment.

Charles City police say when Lane was booked into the Floyd County Jail, more drugs were found on him and additional charges are pending.

