CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of dealing marijuana was jailed Monday morning.
Bernard Lane, 60 of Charles City, was picked up on an outstanding warrant around 8:47 am in the 700 block of 11th Street in Charles City. He's facing three counts of unlawfully selling a controlled substance.
Court documents state Lane sold marijuana to someone cooperating with law enforcement on January 19, February 16, and February 22. Charges were filed against Lane on July 24 after the state lab in Ankeny confirmed the leafy green substance was marijuana. Authorities say all of the sales happened at Lane's apartment.
Charles City police say when Lane was booked into the Floyd County Jail, more drugs were found on him and additional charges are pending.
Related Content
- Charles City man facing multiple drug charges
- Drug charges dropped against Charles City man
- Charles City man pleads not guilty to multiple drug crimes
- Delayed drug arrest for Charles City man
- Mason City man reaches plea deal over multiple drug charges
- Charles City man charged with child endangerment
- Mason City woman facing felony drug charges
- Charles City woman facing arson charge in South Carolina
- Drug company to grow in Charles City
- Trial set in Charles City drug case