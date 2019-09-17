Clear
Charles City man dies from August motorcycle crash

He had joined the Charles City Fire Department in 2017.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One of the people hurt in a Mitchell County motorcycle crash has died.

The Charles City Fire Department says John Carpenter, 34 of Charles City, died Monday as a result of his injuries. Carpenter joined the department as a firefighter in October 2017.

The Iowa State Patrol said Carpenter was riding his motorcycle on the afternoon of August 24 when he lost control and went off the road near the intersection of West Main Street and East Commercial Street in Mitchell. Carpenter and his passenger, Ashley Carpenter, 32 of Charles City, were thrown from the cycle and both were injured.

