Charles City man attempts to elude police for 2nd time in 4 days, but this time he's arrested

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man wanted in connection to fleeing an officer Sunday was arrested Wednesday after police said he was involved in another foot chase.

Cortavius Benford, 22, of Charles City, was arrested Wednesday and a search warrant was executed at 607 11th St. Police said Benford bailed out of a vehicle and ran into an apartment when he was told to stop.

He has been charged with interference with official acts and numerous driving offenses from the vehicle chase.

On Sunday, a vehicle went to the same location and two subjects - Benford and 23-year-old Robert Coffer - fled on foot. Coffer was taken into custody while Benford wasn’t located at the time. Benford was the driver in that pursuit, police said.