Charles City man arrested for stealing from his grandmother

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for stealing from his grandmother.

Casey Lee Olson, 33 of Charles City, is charged with first-degree theft and dependent adult abuse.

A criminal complaint filed on June 8 accused Olson of using ATMs and banks to withdraw about $15,000 from his grandmother’s accounts. He also allegedly cashed in around $17,000 in CDs and wrote checks and used a debit card for numerous personal purchases. Investigators say this happened between October 2020 and March 2021.

Authorities say Olson’s grandmother is a resident of a local nursing home and Olson was her caretaker, but he only had permission to pay her bills and taxes.

Olson made his initial court appearance Monday in Floyd County.