Charles City man arrested for repeated vandalism

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is accused of repeated vandalism that caused over $1,500 in damage.

Jared Lance Jennings, 28 of Charles City, has been charged with second-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Jennings went to an address in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City on July 1 and stole three security cameras and scratched a compact SUV.

Jennings is accused of returning to the same address on July 10 and slashing two tires, scratching another vehicle, and damaging a camera.

Investigators say there is video evidence of Jennings committing these crimes.

Second-degree criminal mischief is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to five years in prison.