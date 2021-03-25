Charles City man arrested for meth after Highway 218 traffic stop

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Drug charges are filed after a traffic stop in Floyd County.

Christopher Todd Tusler, 51 of Charles City, is accused of a controlled substance violation, failure to use a drug tax stamp, driving while barred, and driving while license is revoked.

Law enforcement says Tusler was pulled over on Highway 218 around 4:30 pm Wednesday for an equipment violation. Court documents state a search of Tusler’s vehicle found three plastic baggies containing a total of about three ounces of methamphetamine.

Tusler was booked into the Floyd County Jail on $33,000 bond.