CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for child sex crimes.

Criminal complaints were filed on February 12 accused Jeffrey Ralph Hitchcock, 53 of Charles City, of 3rd degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Authorities say the crimes involved sexual contact with a victim under the age of 14 throughout 2020.

Hitchcock was picked up on a warrant on Friday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $15,000 bond.