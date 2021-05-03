Charles City man arrested for apartment break-in

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is arrested after an apartment break-in.

Parelle Doran Hayslett, 25 of Charles City, is charged with second-degree burglary. Authorities say he went to an apartment in the 500 block of Hulin Street in Charles City on April 25 and kicked in the front door, breaking the deadbolt and the frame. Investigators say Hayslett then tried to force his way into the bedroom but someone inside held the door shut while calling 911.

Court documents state Hayslett was making threatening statements that if he got inside, he was going to kill someone.

Hayslett was arrested Monday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.