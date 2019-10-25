Clear

Charles City man arrested for alleged 2018 drug crimes

Mack Mathis
Mack Mathis

Picked up in Ohio on a Floyd County warrant.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is finally arrested about a year after he allegedly committed his crimes.

Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were filed on July 8 against Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City. Court documents allege that Mathis sold less than a gram of meth to someone working with law enforcement on September 20, 2018, and on October 28, 2018. He’s also accused of selling less than a gram of marijuana to someone working with law enforcement on October 28, 2018.

In addition, law enforcement says it searched a Charles City apartment where Mathis was staying on October 29, 2018, and found marijuana, meth, a marijuana grinder, and several glass pipes that tested positive for marijuana.

A warrant was issued for Mathis on July 11. He was arrested Thursday in Dayton, Ohio, and transferred back to Floyd County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa arresting hunger

Image

Triple H Recognizes Olmsted Co.

Image

A Shot of Hope with Cocktails

Image

Diversity Session

Image

Defrosting Your Car

Image

Friday Night Forecast

Image

Heart of the City Art

Image

Career Fair

Image

Economic Impact of Airport

Image

Reaching out to Senior Citizens

Community Events