Charles City man arrested for alleged 2018 drug crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is finally arrested about a year after he allegedly committed his crimes.

Three counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia were filed on July 8 against Mack Mathis, 41 of Charles City. Court documents allege that Mathis sold less than a gram of meth to someone working with law enforcement on September 20, 2018, and on October 28, 2018. He’s also accused of selling less than a gram of marijuana to someone working with law enforcement on October 28, 2018.

In addition, law enforcement says it searched a Charles City apartment where Mathis was staying on October 29, 2018, and found marijuana, meth, a marijuana grinder, and several glass pipes that tested positive for marijuana.

A warrant was issued for Mathis on July 11. He was arrested Thursday in Dayton, Ohio, and transferred back to Floyd County.