Charles City man arrested for Dairy Queen break-ins

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man has been arrested for repeated break-ins at the Charles City Dairy Queen.

Rene Hernandez, 33 of Charles City, is facing two counts of third-degree burglary. Police say Hernandez broke into the Dairy Queen on Monday and Tuesday after it was closed, tearing off a roof vent to get inside. Court documents state Hernandez went through drawers and money bags in the restaurant, getting away from around $3,000 in cash and checkbooks on Monday and about $63 in rolls of coins on Tuesday.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a search in the 1000 block of South Grand Avenue in Charles City turned up items related to the Dairy Queen burglaries. Investigators say some drug related items were also found.

Police say Hernandez was identified on security video by tattoos and clothing he was wearing.