Charles City man arrested for April burglary

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been arrested for an April break-in at an apartment.

Buddy Arthur Skowron Jr., 30 of Charles City, is facing one count of second-degree burglary. He’s accused of going to an apartment in the 2100 block of Clark Street in Charles City and forcing his way inside. Investigators say Skowron unscrewed the peep hole in the door and then used a multi-tool or pocket knife to unlatch and open the door while the deadbolt was still engaged.

Skowron is also accused of making a general threat to the person inside the apartment that was trying to keep the door closed. Court documents state Skowron was found outside the apartment building with the peep hole in his possession.

He was arrested Thursday at a Charles City business and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $10,000 bond.