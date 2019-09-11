Charles City man accused of violent attack

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing felony charges after what authorities described as a violent attack on Monday.

Kristopher Hugh Viers, 36 of Charles City, is charged with 1st-degree burglary and 3rd-degree robbery. Police say a man was sitting in his truck at his home when Viers showed up and confronted the victim about a missing flashlight. According to court documents, Viers did not like the victim’s response, opened the truck’s driver’s side door, and began punching the victim in the head.

Police say Viers then choked his victim unconscious and stole the keys to the truck before leaving the scene. A warrant was issued for Viers’ arrest and he was picked up Tuesday at his home.