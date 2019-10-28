Clear

Charles City man accused of sexual contact with children

Shane Davis
Shane Davis

Arrested on Saturday.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 12:49 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 2:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is arrested on charges of lascivious acts and indecent contact with a child.

Shane Michael Davis, 40 of Charles City, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $12,000.
Criminal complaints filed on October 17 accused Davis of having sexual contact with two minor children in July or August.

Lascivious acts with a child is a class “C” felony, punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison. Indecent contact with a child is an aggravated misdemeanor.

