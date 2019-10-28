CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is arrested on charges of lascivious acts and indecent contact with a child.
Shane Michael Davis, 40 of Charles City, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $12,000.
Criminal complaints filed on October 17 accused Davis of having sexual contact with two minor children in July or August.
Lascivious acts with a child is a class “C” felony, punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison. Indecent contact with a child is an aggravated misdemeanor.
Related Content
- Charles City man accused of sexual contact with children
- Charles City man accused of violent attack
- Charles City man accused of check forgery
- New trial date set for Charles City man accused of sexual abuse
- Charles City woman accused of theft
- Charles City woman accused of attempted murder
- Charles City Survey
- Collision in Charles City
- Collision in Charles City
- Charles City man accused of trying to run someone over
Scroll for more content...