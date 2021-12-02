Charles City man accused of meth and pill possession

CHARLES CITY, iowa – Drug charges are filed against a Floyd County man two months after his home was searched.

Law enforcement says it executed a search warrant at the Charles City home of Travis Charles Eggers, 42, on October 1. Court documents state Eggers was found in possession of 8.7 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, five hydrocodone pills, and several other pills missed in an unmarked bottle.

All items were sent to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab for testing and Eggers has now been charged with two counts of controlled substance violation and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

He’s been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $36,000 cash bond.