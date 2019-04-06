Clear
Charles City man accused of dealing pot and crack cocaine

Arrested after a March search of his home.

Apr. 6, 2019
Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is accused of dealing two kinds of drugs after a March search.

Law enforcement says it executed a narcotics warrant at the home of Willie Edward Stallworth, 42, in the 400 block of 1st Avenue in Charles City on March 25. Court documents state officers found large grocery sacks with around two pounds of marijuana in them and roughly 20 grams of individually packaged crack cocaine. Authorities say scales and packaging materials were also found at the scene.

Stallworth is charged with class “C” and class “D” felonies with penalties of up to 10 and five years in prison, respectively.

Community Events