Charles City man accused of child sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man has been charged with sexually abusing a young child.

James Ray Foster III, 24 of Charles City, was arrested on September 25 and is facing one count of 2nd degree sex abuse and one count of lascivious acts with a child.

Court documents state Foster is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 9 between 2014 and 2016. He’s been booked into the Floyd County Jail on $25,000 bond.

2nd degree sex abuse is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Lascivious acts with a child is a class “C” felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.