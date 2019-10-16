Charles City man accused of check forgery

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing ten counts of forgery for using someone else’s checks.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, was arrested on Tuesday after a criminal complaint was filed Monday. Investigators say that on 10 occasions between September 12 and September 16, Byers used checks belonging to someone else to buy items or services at the Hy-Vee and both Kwik Stars in Charles City.

Court documents state the checks all belong to the same victim and Byers did not have permission to use them. The allegedly forged checks totaled $346.15.