Clear

Charles City man accused of check forgery

Facing 10 counts of the crime.

Posted: Oct 16, 2019 5:07 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing ten counts of forgery for using someone else’s checks.

Corey Patrick Byers, 39 of Charles City, was arrested on Tuesday after a criminal complaint was filed Monday. Investigators say that on 10 occasions between September 12 and September 16, Byers used checks belonging to someone else to buy items or services at the Hy-Vee and both Kwik Stars in Charles City.

Court documents state the checks all belong to the same victim and Byers did not have permission to use them. The allegedly forged checks totaled $346.15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Here comes the warmer air for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports OT: October 16th

Image

SAW: Caden Schrage of Northwood-Kensett

Image

Kavars Trail: Day 2

Image

Location chosen for MercyOne clinic

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10-16

Image

Senator Smith talks farming struggles

Image

Structure Fire McIntire

Image

Record number of state troopers hit

Image

Stormteam 3 Weather Tour Byron

Image

Weiss trial update Day 3

Community Events