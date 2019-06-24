Clear

Charles City man accused of bone-breaking assault

Joseph Bennett Joseph Bennett

Arrested Friday night after Wednesday incident.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 12:06 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing an assault charge.

Police say Joseph Lee Bennett, 23 of Charles City, attacked another person on Wednesday in the 600 block of 11th Street. Bennett is accused of grabbing and hitting the person several times in the face and head. Court documents state the victim suffered cuts and a broken bone above one eye.

Bennett was arrested around 10 pm Friday and booked in the Floyd County Jail for assault causing willful injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking the return of summer
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr. Oz - Trying to kick the smoking habit

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Elder Network

Image

Tracking Another Chance for Severe Wx

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another chance for severe weather Monday; summer weather Tuesday

Image

Art4Trails reveals new sculptures

Image

Looking into problems in Rochester's skyway

Image

Rochester shooting sends man to hospital

Image

Mason City scores four runs in the 9th, stuns Newman Catholic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat and humidity in this week

Image

Sara's Forecast

Community Events