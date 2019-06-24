Charles City man accused of bone-breaking assault

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing an assault charge.

Police say Joseph Lee Bennett, 23 of Charles City, attacked another person on Wednesday in the 600 block of 11th Street. Bennett is accused of grabbing and hitting the person several times in the face and head. Court documents state the victim suffered cuts and a broken bone above one eye.

Bennett was arrested around 10 pm Friday and booked in the Floyd County Jail for assault causing willful injury.