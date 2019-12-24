Clear
Charles City man accused of being a coke dealer

Arrested after state lab results come back.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – After lab results come back, a Floyd County man is accused of being a drug dealer.

Willie Edward Stallworth, 42 of Charles City, was arrested Monday and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. The Charles City Police Department says it searched Stallworth’s home on June 11 and found several drug-related items, including a fake salt container with several bags of a white substance inside.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab said that white substance was 26.69 grams of cocaine and a criminal complaint was filed against Stallworth on December 2.

