Charles City man accused of baseball bat attack

Jason Cagley

A Charles City man is facing felony charges for allegedly beating someone with a baseball bat after breaking into a vehicle.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 1:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 1:55 PM

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Charles City man is facing felony charges for allegedly beating someone with a baseball bat after breaking into a vehicle.
Jason Cagley is accused of an Oct. 28 attack in the 600 block of S. Jackson where he allegedly entered an occupied vehicle before attacking the occupants.
Cagley is accused of hitting a person in the ribs with a baseball bat and shoving them down to the ground. That attack resulted in serious injuries to a leg and knee, according to court documents.
He is facing charges of second-degree burglary, willful injury and felony assault.

