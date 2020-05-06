Charles City home suffers major damage due to fire

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A house fire Tuesday afternoon resulted in a non-occupant of the home to be transported due to possible smoke inhalation.

The Charles City Fire Department responded to 700 8th Ave. at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.

MidAmerican Energy had been called by homeowners to check for a potential electrical problem prior to the reported fire.

The energy company found smoke and fire in the basement and advised the occupants to evacuate.

The fire spread to the main level of the home and overtook a bedroom, fire officials said.

According to Floyd County Assessor online records, the home is owned by Margaret Calvert.