Charles City high school football resumes practice on Monday

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – High school football practice will resume Monday in Charles City.

The school district temporarily paused practices, weightlifting, and games on September 2 after two players were diagnosed with COVID-19. Players must pass a coronavirus check two consecutive days before a practice, so all football players will need to pass checks on Varsity Bound Sunday and Monday in order to participate on Monday.

Charles City Community Schools says, “In order to be cleared for school on Monday, any student who tested positive for COVID 19 will have to complete their quarantined AND be 24 hours with no fever (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) AND symptoms are improving AND 10 days since symptoms started; if no symptoms, 10 days from the day of test.”

The weight room will remain closed for all sports until further notice. The September 17 9th grade football game is also cancelled.

Charles City High School football plays at Manchester vs. the West Delaware Hawks on September 18.