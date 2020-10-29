Charles City duo arrested on serious drug charges

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man and woman could be facing some serious prison time after a drug arrest in Floyd County.

Jennifer May Johnson, 41 of Charles City, and Caleb Robert Green, 27 of Charles City, have both been charged with a class “B” felony controlled substance violations. They were arrested after law enforcement searched a home in the 700 block of 10th Avenue in Charles City on October 25 and said they found 161.1 grams of methamphetamine, along with other narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say Johnson was present when the meth was found and Green knew about and took part in the sale of illegal drugs.

A class “B” felony in Iowa carries a maximum penalty of between 25 and 50 years in behind bars.