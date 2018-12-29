Charles City drivers hurt in Bremer County collision

NASHUA, Iowa – Two people from Floyd County are among the injured after a three-vehicle accident in Bremer County Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 2 am on Highway 218, north of County Road 13 and south of Nashua. James E. Garner, 49 of Dunlap, Illinois, was driving north at high speeds when he hit the northbound vehicle driven by Bambi K. Teska, 57 of Charles City.

The State Patrol says the force of the collision caused Teska to hit another northbound vehicle driven by Donald F. Fairholm, 48 of Charles City.

Teska was reportedly following Fairhold at a slow speed.

All three drivers were taken to the Floyd County Medical Center for treatment. The State Patrol says all three were wearing their seat belts.

This crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s offices from Bremer and Chickasaw counties and Nashua fire and rescue assisted at the scene.