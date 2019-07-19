Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Was it the humidity or the smoke coming from the Comets' bats? Either way, the Charles City offense was hot, netting 12 runs to defeat Clear Lake in Class 3A districts.

The Lions scored in the top of the first to open up the game. CC's Jace Cajthaml then connected on a three-run shot to left field to give the Comets a 3-1 lead.

Charles City then scored four runs in the second and five runs in the third. The team will face host Waverly-Shell Rock Monday at 7 P.M.