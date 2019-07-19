Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

The Comets bats were heating up on the hottest day of the year.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

WAVERLY, Iowa -- Was it the humidity or the smoke coming from the Comets' bats? Either way, the Charles City offense was hot, netting 12 runs to defeat Clear Lake in Class 3A districts. 

The Lions scored in the top of the first to open up the game. CC's Jace Cajthaml then connected on a three-run shot to left field to give the Comets a 3-1 lead. 

Charles City then scored four runs in the second and five runs in the third. The team will face host Waverly-Shell Rock Monday at 7 P.M. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 94°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Another round of dangerous heat and potentially dangerous storms for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City downs Clear Lake; advances in 3A baseball districts

Image

Working in the Heat

Image

Search Continues for Missing Man

Image

I-90 Bridge construction frustration

Image

House Fire Displaces Family

Image

House Fire In Kasson

Image

Austin Splash Pad Stays Open

Image

The latest on a search for a missing man in Rochester

Image

Crews battle house fire in Dodge County

Image

Police see uptick in thefts during fair week

Community Events