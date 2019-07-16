Clear
Charles City defeats Mason City; advances to state softball tournament

The Comets roll to another tournament.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

CHARLES CITY, Iowa -- The Comets offense wasted no time putting up runs, scoring 11 unanswered to down Mason City 11-1 en route to a regional championship.

Charles City advances to Fort Dodge, where they'll challenge for a Class 4A Title. Their path to a state championship begins in the 4A quarterfinals next Tuesday.

The final game at Sportsman's Park, emotions were running high.

"It's our last game at Sportsman's and I don't know I think this game will stay with a lot of people for the rest of their lives so it's awesome," senior pitcher Samantha Heyer said. 

"The crowd we had around here tonight was phenomenal you know it was just a great win," Comets Head Coach Brian Bohlen said. 

