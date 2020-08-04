Charles City cycle group holds memorial ride for one of their own

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A group of cyclists are remembering one of their own. Ellen Bengtson was struck by a pick up truck and killed while riding her bike on Sunday.

Nearly 90 people took part in the ride on Tuesday evening, gathering to remember a good friend who was a very active member of the Charles City community.

"She was probably the sweetest person I could ever imagine," said Bob Krueger.

A lot of emotion as the Bike Around Tuesday cycle group remembered the avid cyclist. A dear friend who quickly found her way into the group's collective heart.

"Her and I would go on some trail rides together. She didn't mind riding with grandpa. We called her our adopted granddaughter because I'm old enough to be her grandfather. She didn't mind riding with me," said cyclist Dick Neal.

Bengtson was well known in Charles City. A successful engineer and musician who attended Yale and Columbia University. Neal says it's no surprise so many people came out for the ride.

"All the people that are here don't maybe come on a normal Tuesday night, but they are tonight for the Ride of Silence and like I said, she was well known in the community and all the stuff she was involved in," said Neal.

The cyclists say the ride was organized to remember Ellen, but also to remind drivers to keep an eye out for bicycles on the road. Bob Krueger says he's seen too many close calls.

"I've certainly noticed a lot in the last few years. People first of all texting and also impatient, they come to a hill and they want to pass."

Even though Ellen's life was cut short, her legacy in Charles City will clearly endure.