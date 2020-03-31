Charles City couple plead not guilty to violent robberies

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County couple are pleading not guilty to multiple violent robberies.

Christopher Emmanuel Harris, 28, and Tressa Jo Lloyd, 32, are charged with 1st degree robbery, two counts of 2nd degree robbery, 2nd degree theft, false imprisonment, and ongoing criminal conduct.

The Charles City couple and a third individual who has not yet been charged according to online court records are accused of robbing a man on February 22, threatening a man with a knife and robbing him on February 27, and assaulting another man and stealing his vehicle on March 1.

Harris and Lloyd are scheduled to stand trial beginning on June 9.