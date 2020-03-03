Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Charles City couple arrested for string of violent crimes

Accused of robbing three separate victims.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 5:44 PM
Updated: Mar 3, 2020 5:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Theft and robbery charges have been filed against a Floyd County couple.

Christopher Emmanuel Harris, 28, and Tressa Jo Lloyd, 32, are charged with 1st degree robbery and 2nd degree theft.

Authorities say Harris and Lloyd robbed a man on February 27 in Charles City. Harris is accused of holding a BBQ fork near the victim’s neck while Lloyd held a knife in a threatening manner toward his stomach. They allegedly demanded their victim surrender all his cash, credit cards, and phone. Investigators say the phone was later found in the Spriggs Street apartment shared by Harris and Lloyd in Charles City.

Harris and Lloyd are also accused of asking a man to come to their home on March 1, then assaulting him and stealing his 2008 Ford Expedition.

In addition, Harris is charged with 2nd degree robbery for allegedly grabbing a man on February 22 and stealing his cell phone, wallet, and other personal items. Investigators say some of the stolen items were later found in Harris’ apartment.

Harris and Lloyd were arrested on Monday. 1st degree robbery is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. 2nd degree robbery is a class “C” felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. 2nd degree theft is a class “D” felony, which means up to five years behind bars if convicted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
A busy Super Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How Are Mayo Clinic Visitors Voting?

Image

Coronavirus: North Iowans Share What They've Witnessed Abroad

Image

bri super tuesday

Image

Let's Talk About Voter Privacy

Image

Students Showcase Art

Image

Self Driving Bus

Image

Absentee Votes

Image

Live Fire Drill

Image

DFL Chair Interview

Image

Rewarding students who are proficient in at least 2 languages

Community Events