Charles City couple arrested for string of violent crimes

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Theft and robbery charges have been filed against a Floyd County couple.

Christopher Emmanuel Harris, 28, and Tressa Jo Lloyd, 32, are charged with 1st degree robbery and 2nd degree theft.

Authorities say Harris and Lloyd robbed a man on February 27 in Charles City. Harris is accused of holding a BBQ fork near the victim’s neck while Lloyd held a knife in a threatening manner toward his stomach. They allegedly demanded their victim surrender all his cash, credit cards, and phone. Investigators say the phone was later found in the Spriggs Street apartment shared by Harris and Lloyd in Charles City.

Harris and Lloyd are also accused of asking a man to come to their home on March 1, then assaulting him and stealing his 2008 Ford Expedition.

In addition, Harris is charged with 2nd degree robbery for allegedly grabbing a man on February 22 and stealing his cell phone, wallet, and other personal items. Investigators say some of the stolen items were later found in Harris’ apartment.

Harris and Lloyd were arrested on Monday. 1st degree robbery is a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. 2nd degree robbery is a class “C” felony that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. 2nd degree theft is a class “D” felony, which means up to five years behind bars if convicted.