Charles City couple accused of violent robberies plead guilty

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Two guilty pleas and one sentence have been entered for multiple violent robberies in Floyd County.

Christopher Emmanuel Harris and Tressa Jo Lloyd were accused of robbing one man on February 22, threatening a man with a knife and robbing him on February 27, and assaulting another man and stealing his vehicle on March 1.

Harris, 29 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury resulting in bodily injury, assault with a dangerous weapon, and ongoing criminal conduct. He’s been given five years of probation.

Lloyd, 32 of Charles City, has pleaded guilty to the same charges. Her sentencing is scheduled for November 23.