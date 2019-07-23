Clear

Charles City compiles seventh-inning rally to advance to state semifinals

The Comets trailed by one run heading into the last half inning.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Head coach Brian Bohlen said the Comets would take the state tournament one game at a time.

That journey began on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals where the Comets found themselves ahead after the first inning, but would trail the remainder of the game. That was until Lisabeth Fiser sparked the offense with a single in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dallas Center-Grimes decided to return the starting pitcher. Four straight balls walked in the winning run for the Comets.

Charles City advances to Wednesday's semifinalat 5:30 PM against North Scott. Stick with KIMT for coerage you can count on.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
High pressure and nice weather
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Substate baseball finals scores

Image

Charles City holds off DCG

Image

A new way to tackle homelessness

Image

Repaving the track

Image

Developing story: River City Renaissance Project

Image

Feeding the Hungry

Image

2020 Election Prep

Image

Samoyeds in Need of Homes

Image

Electric Scooter Pilot Program

Image

Spreading Smiles at St Marys

Community Events