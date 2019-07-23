Charles City compiles seventh-inning rally to advance to state semifinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Head coach Brian Bohlen said the Comets would take the state tournament one game at a time.
That journey began on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals where the Comets found themselves ahead after the first inning, but would trail the remainder of the game. That was until Lisabeth Fiser sparked the offense with a single in the bottom of the seventh. With the bases loaded and two outs, Dallas Center-Grimes decided to return the starting pitcher. Four straight balls walked in the winning run for the Comets.
Charles City advances to Wednesday's semifinalat 5:30 PM against North Scott. Stick with KIMT for coerage you can count on.
