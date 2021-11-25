Charles City community member donates Thanksgiving tips to family in need

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - As loved ones gathered around tables topped with turkey on Thanksgiving, a Charles City community member worked to help a young family in need.

It wasn't long ago Ashley Klinkel tested positive for COVID-19 at 28 weeks pregnant. After being admitted to a Des Moines ICU, doctors performed an emergency c-section to deliver her baby boy Luka.

The newborn is now thriving, according to family members, but his mother is still fighting for her health in the hospital. With Ashely and her husband Levi away from their jobs, Carena Flaig of Derailed in Charles City went to went to work Thursday committed to providing the family some much-needed relief.

Flaig is donating all the tips she earned on Thanksgiving to the Klinkel family. Rallying behind Carena's generosity, even more members of the Derailed family signed on to match her donation.

"Tonight, the four owners of Derailed will individually be matching my tips, as well as the [inaudible] bar itself. This is how the community rallies together around families in need, and this is how I can contribute. Thank you for all the support and effort. Please keep Levi and Ashley in your thoughts and prayers," Flaig said.

At last check, Flaig brought in over $500 worth of tips on Thanksgiving. You can find out how to donate to the Klinkel family by following this link.