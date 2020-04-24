Charles City class of 2020 parades through town

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - High school seniors got a raw deal this year because of the pandemic. That's not keeping a group of Charles City 12th graders down. On Friday evening, they celebrated their accomplishments.

A long line of cars inched their way down main street. The cars were decorated with signs and balloons, driven by the seniors.

Onlookers of all ages lined the sidewalks to cheer on the high schoolers as they prepare to enter the real world.

Charles City High senior Tait Arndt says his classmates were thrilled to be all together again.

"Even though we like really can't go up and talk to our friends we still can see them. It's kind of fun like that. You still get to see everyone," said Arndt.

The graduates are well aware of the risk of coronavirus and were doing their best to practice social distancing.