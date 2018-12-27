Charles City city staff discuss new city hall

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Charles City city staff say it’s time to start talking about a new city hall.
City leaders say the discussion has just started and they don’t have any definitive answers on where the new town hall would be located or if they could renovate the current structure.
The city hall located downtown Charles City was built in the late sixties. They say right now the work space is lacking and moving would actually help the tax payers.
“Having a more modern city hall is needed,” said City Clerk Trudy O’Donnell. “This one was built just after the tornado so it is lacking in space. We just need room.”
