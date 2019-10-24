Clear

Charles City celebrating Halloween a little early

The city celebrated their 24th annual Spook Walk along the shores of the Cedar River.

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The ghosts, goblins and even superheroes came out a little early in Charles City.  On Thurdsay night, the city held it's 24th annual Spook Walk.  Kids and their parents followed a winding trail along the Cedar River, collecting candy and other treats from vendors along the way.

According to event organizers, nearly 900 kids experienced the Spook Walk.  Even the Floyd County Sheriff's office joined in on the fun by dressing up like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.  

Sheriff Jeff Crooks also warned drivers to slow down on Halloween night, as the neighborhoods will be chock full of kids.

