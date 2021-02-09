Charles City car dealer earns national recognition for community work

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A North Iowa car dealer has been named a finalist for the 2021 Dealer of the Year Award by Time Magazine and Ally Financial.

Mike Molstead of Mike Molstead Motors in Charles City is one of four finalists announced Tuesday at the 104th National Automotive Dealers Association Show. They were selected out of nearly 17,000 franchised dealers across America.

An Ally spokesperson says Molstead was recognized for his initiative raising money to finish a new gymnasium at the all new Charles City Middle School.

“I accepted the challenge and asked my good friend O.J. Tomson to donate with me,” says Molstead. “Together, we gave $150,000, and the new competition gym was completed.”

The winner of the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year is Rick DeSilva Jr., owner of Liberty Subaru in Emerson, New Jersey. The other finalists announced Tuesday are:

Christine Alicandro-Karnolt, Marty's GMC Buick, Kingston, Massachusetts

Timothy Crenwelge, Crenwelge Motors, Kerrville, Texas

Christina Dawkins, Co's BMW Center, Loveland, Colorado