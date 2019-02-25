Charles City businesswoman named Entrepreneur of the Year

MASON CITY, Iowa – Staci Ackerson of Shankland Insurance is the 2019 winner of the “Neal Smith Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”

The honor is given to someone who has been in business at least three years and has been significantly help by an Iowa Small Business Development Center (SBDC). It is named in honor of long-time Iowa Congressman Neal Smith.

Ackerson, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, bought Shankland Insurance in Charles City in 2012 and then created a new home for the business.

"Staci saw an opportunity to expand her insurance business, and began working with the North Iowa Area SBDC to help make her vision come true,” says Brook Boehmler, Regional Director of the North Iowa Area SBDC. “Staci and her husband rehabilitated the historic Charles City Western Railroad depot to house not only Shankland Insurance, but to also provide executive apartments and rental storage units. Staci lives her commitment to bettering her community, not only through a physical improvements to downtown, but in also volunteering her time and resources to several organizations in Charles City.”