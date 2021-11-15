Charles City attack means probation for Mason City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Attacking someone in their vehicle lands a suspended sentence for a North Iowa man.

Aaron Michael Romig, 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary for an incident in Charles City on May 26.

Police say Romig approached a vehicle and hit someone inside in the face.

Romig has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, complete all recommended substance abuse, mental health, and anger management treatment, and serve five years on supervised probation.

Romig was charged with burglary instead of assault because he attacked someone inside an occupied structure, in this case a vehicle.