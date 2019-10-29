Charles City advances to volleyball substate, plus statewide volleyball scores for IA and MN

Iowa
Albia 25-23-25-25, Davis County 17-25-16-15
Ankeny 25-0-0, Urbandale 7-3-11
Ankeny Centennial 25-25-25, Fort Dodge 10-13-12
Bettendorf 25-25-23-25, Davenport North 14-17-25-10
Burlington 25-25-25, Fort Madison 19-22-14
Carlisle 25-25-25, Knoxville 22-20-21
Carroll 25-25-25, Denison-Schleswig 14-6-22
Cedar Falls 25-25-25, Cedar Rapids Washington 11-13-4
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 25-25-25, Ames 10-21-17
Charles City 23-25-25-25, Center Point-Urbana 25-22-17-21
Clinton 25-21-25-25, Clear Creek-Amana 16-25-22-16
Council Bluffs Lincoln 25-25-25, Sioux City East 14-20-14
Dallas Center-Grimes 25-25-25, Ballard 15-11-15
Davenport Assumption 29-25-25-25, Benton 31-15-9-17
Des Moines Christian 25-27-21-25, Creston 14-25-25-14
Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, Forest City 14-11-20
Dowling Catholic 25-25-25, Des Moines Roosevelt 16-14-15
Dubuque Hempstead 25-25-20-18-15, Linn-Mar 21-20-25-25-9
Gilbert 23-25-25-25, Bondurant-Farrar 25-17-16-22
Glenwood 11-25-25-25, Norwalk 25-16-18-16
Humboldt 25-25-25, Algona 18-21-19
Independence 25-25-23-25, Monticello 17-23-25-14
Iowa City High 25-25-25, Iowa City West 10-20-22
Iowa City Liberty 25-25-25, Muscatine 10-15-13
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25, OABCIG 23-17-13
Lewis Central 25-25-25, Harlan 17-14-19
Marion 25-25-25, Pella 16-12-19
Marshalltown 19-27-25-25, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 25-25-23-19
Mount Vernon 22-22-25-25-15, Jesup 25-25-18-18-7
Nevada 25-25-25, North Polk 17-17-13
New Hampton 25-25-25, Crestwood 13-18-16
North Scott 25-25-25, Fairfield 15-14-7
Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Davenport Central 15-15-10
Red Oak 25-25-25, Shenandoah 14-10-9
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-29, LeMars 17-16-9
Sheldon 19-22-25-25-15, Spirit Lake 25-25-23-16-8
Southeast Polk 18-25-25-13-15, Indianola 25-20-19-25-10
Tipton 25-25-26, Williamsburg 16-15-24
Union 25-25-25, Roland-Story 19-20-20
Unity Christian 25-20-25-25, MOC-Floyd Valley 23-25-17-19
Valley 25-25-25, Council Bluffs Jefferson 15-17-6
Waterloo West 25-27-25, Johnston 21-25-12
Waukee 11-14-5, Des Moines Lincoln 25-25-25
Waverly-Shell Rock 25-25-25, Webster City 9-16-16
West Delaware 25-25-25, Decorah 12-22-21
West Liberty 25-25-25, Central Lee 10-15-13
Western Dubuque 25-25-18-25, Wahlert Catholic 22-22-25-21
Xavier 25-25-25, Newton 22-8-16
Minnesota
AAA Section 1
Semifinal
Lakeville North def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-16, 25-18, 17-25, 25-12
Lakeville South def. Northfield, 10-25, 25-19, 25-23, 21-25, 15-13
AAA Section 2
Semifinal
Chaska def. Eden Prairie, 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11
Minnetonka def. New Prague, 25-14, 25-23, 25-21
AAA Section 3
Semifinal
Eagan def. Rosemount, 25-13, 25-12, 25-13
East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
AAA Section 5
Semifinal
St. Michael-Albertville def. Champlin Park, 10-25, 26-28, 25-21, 27-25, 15-10
Wayzata def. Osseo, 24-26, 28-26, 25-18, 25-15
AAA Section 6
Semifinal
Bloomington Jefferson def. Hopkins, 25-15, 28-26, 25-17
St. Louis Park def. Benilde-St. Margaret's, 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
AAA Section 7
Semifinal
Elk River def. Andover, 25-17, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20
Forest Lake def. Blaine, 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 25-13
AAA Section 8
Semifinal
Moorhead def. Brainerd, 25-16, 25-17, 29-27
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Alexandria, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17
AA Section 2
Quarterfinal
Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 25-15, 25-19, 25-16
LeSueur-Henderson def. Waseca, 25-20, 25-13, 25-18
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Jordan, 25-17, 25-21, 25-19
St. Peter def. Tri-City United, 25-20, 25-20, 25-11
AA Section 3
Quarterfinal
Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Marshall def. Pipestone, 25-17, 25-21, 25-10
Minnewaska def. Redwood Valley, 25-19, 25-15, 25-20
New London-Spicer def. Litchfield, 25-15, 25-11, 26-24
AA Section 4
Quarterfinal
Concordia Academy def. Hill-Murray, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13
Holy Angels def. St. Paul Academy, 25-18, 25-17, 25-20
Nova Classical Academy def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-10, 25-21, 25-12
St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Croix Prep, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18
AA Section 5
Quarterfinal
Mound Westonka def. Providence Academy, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-15
Rockford def. Delano, 25-19, 25-15, 25-21
Totino-Grace def. DeLaSalle, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Watertown-Mayer def. Breck, 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
AA Section 6
Quarterfinal
Annandale def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-17, 25-12
Maple Lake def. Melrose, 25-15, 25-13, 25-20
Royalton def. Albany, 25-22, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17
Sauk Centre def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17
AA Section 8
Semifinal
Park Rapids def. Roseau, 25-23, 25-18, 25-19
Pequot Lakes def. Fergus Falls, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17
A Section 2
Quarterfinal
Alden-Conger def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-23, 25-20, 25-16
BOLD def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-12, 25-21, 25-27, 18-25, 15-6
Mayer Lutheran def. Cleveland, 25-11, 25-9, 25-19
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. St. Clair, 25-4, 25-5, 25-11
A Section 3
Quarterfinal
Adrian def. Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-14
Lakeview def. Canby, 25-19, 25-23, 27-29, 15-25, 17-15
Minneota def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-16, 25-18, 25-9
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Murray County Central, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-11
A Section 4
Quarterfinal
Legacy Christian def. United Christian, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Mounds Park Academy def. Minneapolis Henry, 25-11, 25-20, 25-12
New Life Academy def. St. Paul Humboldt, 25-6, 25-7, 25-11
PACT Charter def. West Lutheran, 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 26-24
A Section 5
Quarterfinal
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Osakis, 25-17, 25-15, 25-15
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Browerville, 25-14, 25-12, 25-7
Pine River-Backus def. Onamia, 25-16, 25-21, 25-16
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Rush City, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20
A Section 6
Semifinal
Henning def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-18, 25-12, 25-14
Wadena-Deer Creek def. New York Mills, 18-25, 29-27, 25-11, 25-22
A Section 8
Semifinal
Ada-Borup def. Kittson County Central, 28-26, 8-25, 25-22, 25-20
Fosston def. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
