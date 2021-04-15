Charles City Schools to launch Innovative Campus next school year

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - The pandemic has changed education dramatically, with classes shifting back and forth from in-person to virtual learning, wearing masks in the classroom, and other major changes.

In Charles City, a new option for learning will launch when kids head back to class in the fall. The school district is launching a K-12 virtual and alternative learning Innovative Campus. The new venture will combine resources and serve students and families who continue with School to You, Home School Assistance Program, Carrie Lane High School, and credit recovery. High School associate principal Larry Wolfe will be the principal of the new campus, and says the plan grew out of challenges posed by the pandemic.

"We found that there's some gaps in what our kids need to be successful. Because of COVID, we've taken this as an opportunity to see what else what could we produce or have at our disposal for our kids."

He adds that school districts like Cedar Falls, Des Moines and Oelwein have implemented similar programs, and the district has had conversations with them about how to make it work locally. What the campus will offer is still being worked out.

"The conversation about curriculum is what are we capable of offering, and what do we not have the capabilities of doing now. If you look at a high school perspective all the way down to elementary, there are core classes that can be done, but when you get to your electives, those are things in our growth areas down the road."

There are three locations under consideration for the new campus.