Charles City Schools superintendent addresses sportsmanship during school board meeting

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - After a Charles City High School baseball player endured racist remarks from spectators, the district is hoping to make some real progress toward better sportsmanship at games.

At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Mike Fisher talked about the next steps going forward.

The Waverly-Shell Rock district is wrapping up its investigation and turning over the findings to their attorney.

On Tuesday, superintendents from the districts in the athletic conference will be meeting to discuss how they can prevent this from happening again in the future. Fisher says there needs to be a concrete plan on how to deal with incidents like this.

"I want to know that our students will be safe. I want to know that there are clear action plans in place and more than just 'We'll take care of it', but clear things that are measurable, are accountable," said Fisher.

He also said he would like to see more education for students, staff and spectators on good sportsmanship during games.