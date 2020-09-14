Charles City Schools considering starting new athletic conference

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A few months ago, a Charles City High School athlete endured racist taunts from fans during a game. The fallout over the incident continues. The Charles City Community School District is considering taking a big step to perhaps right that wrong.

The district put a task force together, made up of students, coaches and administrators. They're saying the district should leave the Northeast Iowa Conference and form a new one.

"We just were not satisfied with any of the answers. All of the answers we were given were lip service, just hoping that we would quite honestly maybe let the issue go away," said Superintendent Mike Fisher.

The task force is recommending the school start its own conference. It wouldn't happen overnight. Leaving the NEIC would be a two year process. He says there are plenty of schools that would want to join.

"Most of the NEIC current schools would likely join the new conference and then we would also pick up any other schools as well. So it would be a conference with more equity and it would have more parity," said Fisher.

Jeremiah Chapman was subjected to racist taunts during a game against Waverly-Shell Rock earlier this year. Now serving on the task force, Chapman supports the move.

"But for like my brother and sister, I don't want them to go through this same thing. I want them to feel safe when they play a game instead of worrying about what the student sections or even the players or coaches would say to them," said Chapman.

Senior Cole White will graduate before Charles City is in the new conference, but he thinks future Comet athletes will have a safer place to show their talent.

"I know it won't effect me, I would still like to think I helped change the culture. I helped make charles city more comfortable and have ourselves a better conference and a safer conference," said White.

The superintendent also said there are at least ten schools who would be interested in joining a new conference.