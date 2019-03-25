Clear
Charles City School board votes on new plans for ball diamonds

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Building a place for the Charles City baseball and softball teams to play has been an issue for the school for over a decade. Currently they play at Sportman’s Park which floods nearly every year causing cancellations or change of venues. On Monday the Charles City School’s School Board are hoping to make a decision to change that.
After going through a number of options the school board voted to build the two new fields closer to the school. The project would cost around $1.7 million and the school would have to pay for half of that up front. Donations for the project have already started coming in adding around $350 thousand but money isn’t the money concern.
“As a forester, I am really concerned about losing the green space on campus, said one Charles City resident. “This is a great outdoor classroom and we just planted new trees on that sight. Most importantly, we would be losing some of the oldest trees on the property”
The school board voted three to two to pass the new plans for the ball diamonds and the superintendent plans to have the fields ready to play on by 2020.

