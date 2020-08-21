Charles City Rotary Club collecting donations for those affected by derecho

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - In Eastern Iowa, there are still thousands of residents picking up the pieces and waiting for the power to come back on after a severe derecho moved through the area.

Some of the worst damage was located in Cedar Rapids, and right now, there are local efforts in North Iowa to get much needed supplies to those impacted by the storm.

Throughout the day Thursday, there was a steady stream of people lining up in the Charles City Hy-Vee parking lot, going out of their way to fill up a trailer full of donate supplies ranging from food, water and paper towels, to diapers, shovels, chainsaws, and wheelbarrows. The donation drive was organized by the Charles City Rotary Club, and while there wasn't a lot of pre-planning for the drive, they knew they needed to act immediately.

Sue Ayers and Cathy Rottinghaus are both rotarians.

"One of our slogans is 'service above self', and I think that works well with what we're trying to do here," Rottinghaus says.

"This community had a major flood in 2008 that went down to Cedar Rapids, and the comments I'm hearing from Cedar Rapids are that the flood of 2008 was nothing compared to this. We were both affected by that, and this is a wonderful way to give back," Ayers says.

Ayers was in Des Moines when the storm rolled through, and has a son in Davenport who recently had his power restored after 9 days. She notes the importance of giving back, no matter the age group or time.

"The older I get, the more important it gets. And I think it needs to be important to everybody. When you see the gentleman with his son, parents coming with children, that makes me hopeful for the next generation that these efforts will continue."

Donations will be delivered to Cedar Rapids on Friday.