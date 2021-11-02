Charles City Public Library unveils new Whitewater Storywalk

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A ribbon cutting was held recently for the new permanent StoryWalk® in Whitewater Park.

The Charles City Public Library says the new StoryWalk® is made up of comprised of 21 outdoor panels and posts, with a new story displayed every month during the wintertime and every two weeks during the summer.

Sponsors of the project include: Friends of the Charles City Public Library, Matilda Andres Foundation, Dollar General, Walmart, Kwik Star, First Security Bank, CUSB Bank, and the City of Charles City. Library officials say over $10,000 was raised to pay for the project and the upkeep for the first year of display materials.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition (VBPC) and the Kellogg Hubbard Library.