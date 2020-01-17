Charles City Police discontinuing using K9 Jordy

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A member of the Charles City Police force could soon be leaving the department.

In his 20 years with Charles City Police, Captain Brandon Franke has had two K9 comrades: Midnight and Jordy, who officially joined the force in September 2018.

"They're very good to have, especially when they do a good job. It helps us out immensely."

By all accounts, Jordy has been very effective.

"He did a great job of finding the drugs and everything he was supposed to do on that end, he did very good at. Officer Gamino was good with him, a good handler."

But after two incidents, including one in which Jordy reportedly bit someone while off duty last summer, the department has concluded it must sell the dog.

"We didn't expect to have these issues, but it is an animal. You get it, you hope the best, you train it the best you can, but they still have their instincts and minds of their own. You have to work with that or do something different."

Jordy's career, though, is expected to continue.

"We have been in touch with a K9 trainer who has agreed to take Jordy, do some additional training with him, and it sounds like they're going to use him as a dual-purpose, so he'd be a patrol and narcotics dog."

The department would ultimately take to bring another K9 on the force; however, there are no immediate plans to do so.

"We liked Jordy when he was doing his job, he was good at finding the drugs. So hopefully in the future when we get another K9 he will do just as good as Jordy with that."

According to a press release, the department says that "this trainer is willing to give the city a large discount on a different dog trained for narcotics detection only."

City Council is expected to decide on Jordy's future at Monday's council meeting.