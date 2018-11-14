Charles City Police and Schools forming new K9 partnership

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - An area school is partnering with their local police department to keep illegal and prescription drug abuse off campus.

The Charles City Police Department recently added a new K-9 named Jordy, and will be training at schools to get experience. Soon, he'll be doing sniffs for narcotics during the school day.

High School Principal Bryan Jurrens says the partnership will be beneficial for both the school and the public.

"It's an insurance thing. Just kinda checking up on our building to make sure. Do we believe there's a problem now? No. However, do we think that we might as well take proactive steps to make sure there's not a problem? Definitely."

"Our job is to ensure where we're taking care of the well rounded people. We're really surrounding with everything they need, and part of that is just taking proactive approaches to ensure there is nothing in this building."

During campus visits, which will be at random and unannounced, Jordy will sniff around lockers, gym areas, restrooms, vehicles, classrooms and school grounds for any potential contraband items.